Body Shop Business
Business/3M
ago

Michael Linnerooth Named U.S. Subsidiary Business Director for 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Toyota Starts Production of 2018 Camry at Kentucky Plant

PPG Returns to the Track to Support Speedway Children’s Charities

BodyShop Business on Holiday

The New Aftermarket Reality: Road Ahead Requires Collaboration, Shared Vision and Planning for the Connected Aftermarket

Michael Linnerooth Named U.S. Subsidiary Business Director for 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division

Body Shop’s YouTube Ad: ‘Insurance Companies Are Bad, Really Bad’

Horrific Collision in Delaware Splits Hyundai Sonata in Half

Lawsuit By Three Kenosha, Wis., Body Shops Against State Farm Gets Green Light

Mitchell Clarifies Labor Hour Times for Diagnostic Scanning

Road Rage Leads to Wicked Collision in Southern California

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division announced the appointment of Michael Linnerooth to the role of U.S. subsidiary business director in the Automotive Aftermarket Division effective June 1.

Linnerooth has held several sales and marketing positions across the 3M Consumer Business Group during his career at 3M. Linnerooth most recently was the U.S. subsidiary director in Consumer Health Care in the Consumer Business Group.

“His background in sales, business management, marketing, Six Sigma, business analysis and key account management make him well-qualified” for the new role, 3M said in a news release.

Linnerooth is a graduate of the University of Tulsa with a B.A. in finance. He began his career at 3M in 1993.

Show Full Article