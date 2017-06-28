Michael Linnerooth Named U.S. Subsidiary Business Director for 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division announced the appointment of Michael Linnerooth to the role of U.S. subsidiary business director in the Automotive Aftermarket Division effective June 1.

Linnerooth has held several sales and marketing positions across the 3M Consumer Business Group during his career at 3M. Linnerooth most recently was the U.S. subsidiary director in Consumer Health Care in the Consumer Business Group.

“His background in sales, business management, marketing, Six Sigma, business analysis and key account management make him well-qualified” for the new role, 3M said in a news release.

Linnerooth is a graduate of the University of Tulsa with a B.A. in finance. He began his career at 3M in 1993.