Montana Collision Repair Association Gearing up for Rocky Mountain Trade Show

The Montana Collision Repair Association (MCRA) will present the 2018 Rocky Mountain Trade Show on April 13-14 at the Red Lion Hotel in Billings, Mont.

The free event will feature a trade show and car show, product showcases and a series of TED Talk-style presentations.

Kristen Felder, founder of Collision Hub, will deliver a keynote presentation, and General Motors and Assured Performance will offer training sessions as part of the weekend conference and trade show.

To register, visit the MCRA website.