New Chief Wheel Alignment Equipment Can Help Improve Cycle Times, Profitability

Controlling cycle times is crucial to staying profitable in the collision repair business. Yet most shops today give up some of that control whenever they send a car to an alignment shop instead of doing the work in-house.

In a recent survey of independent collision repair shop owners, 58 percent reported that they send out all their wheel-alignment work. Most said they do so because they don’t have space available for an alignment bay and the alignment equipment itself is too expensive.

Chief has changed all that, according to the company.

Chief’s new line of wheel-alignment systems can be used on almost any lift or Chief frame rack already in the shop – there’s no need to dedicate a bay, and there are no massive towers to install. Quick checks can be done virtually anywhere, for faster, more accurate estimates.

“Sending out alignment work wastes time, stretches out cycle times and costs shops money,” says Lee Daugherty, director of collision sales, the Americas, for Chief parent company Vehicle Service Group (VSG). “Chief’s new line of wheel-alignment equipment makes it affordable for shops to keep their alignment work in-house, so they maintain control of their customers’ vehicles, their cycle times and their costs.”

Chief offers a choice of three wheel aligners.

The C3080 3D is equipped with fixed cameras with automatic target search and recognition, tire-grabbing clamps and remote-controlled sensors and can provide an alignment reading in just eight seconds.

The C3060 CCD provides wireless efficiency, as all the characteristic angles of both vehicle axles are controlled by means of four measuring heads with eight CCD sensors and infrared transmission.

The C6000HD is a fast, accurate, easy-to-use system suitable for larger commercial vehicles.

All Chief wheel aligners feature portable consoles that can be positioned anywhere for maximum convenience. Unlike systems that require a large fixed tower, Chief’s tower-free aligners maximize available workspace and have no minimum bay-space requirements, according to VSG.

Chief systems provide automatic and instant target visualization, and can be used at any height.

