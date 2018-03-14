Nexsyis Collision Launches iOS Mobile Production Application

Nexsyis Collision announced the release of the Nexsyis Collision mobile production app.

“The mobile app is a great tool that will help our customers better streamline their workflow while out on the shop floor,” said Dave Braun CEO of Nexsyis Collision. “We look forward to continuing to leverage mobile technology to introduce applications that are of real value to the industry.”

The Nexsyis mobile app enables estimators, production managers and technicians to document, update and communicate repair information in real-time. Using the Nexsyis mobile application, users can:

View WIP repairs (including filtering by an estimator or technician) .

Scan a barcode to automatically pull up a repair.

Start, pause or complete a repair status.

Take photos.

View and add repair notes.

Adjust key repair dates.

Update production information such as holds, flags and action items.

View the work order and estimate.

Communicate with co-workers through internal messaging.

The iOS mobile app is compatible with Nexsyis Collision management software and is available in the iTunes App Store. After downloading the app, Nexsyis customers can find their activation key under the “Tools” menu in the Nexsyis desktop application.