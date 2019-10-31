Enterprise Rent-A-Car Integrates Nexsyis Collision Software into ARMS Application

Enterprise Rent-A-Car announced it has successfully integrated Nexsyis Collision repair management software into its Automated Rental Management System (ARMS) to streamline the rental vehicle process for replacement customers, quickly getting them back on the road while their vehicle is being repaired.

When repair shops confirm a customer’s appointment, the Nexsyis management system indicates whether the customer needs a rental car while their damaged vehicle is being repaired. Details including appointment date and time, insurance carrier, year, make and model of the vehicle, and the repair facility are all provided to the appropriate Enterprise-Rent-A-Car location. The car rental employees are then able to use this information to meet the customer at the correct repair shop during their appointment and fulfill the customer’s transportation needs along with ensuring the appropriate billing to the insurance company (when applicable).

“This new reservation functionality is one of the many ways we’re finding efficiencies for our customers during the times they need it most,” said Mary Mahoney, vice president of the Insurance Replacement Division at Enterprise Holdings, which owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand. “Integrating Nexsyis Collision software with the ARMS system enables Enterprise to focus on providing exceptional customer service.”

Nexsyis partners with stakeholders across the collision repair industry to provide seamless integrations critical to maximizing efficiency. The cloud-based repair management and accounting application is designed to offer process-driven independent repairers and MSOs transparency into business functions.

“We are committed to helping our customers achieve the highest level of productivity by giving them the right tools to manage their day-to-day needs,” said David Braun, CEO of Nexsyis Collision, Inc. “This integration will help Enterprise track repairs from the first point of customer contact, all the way to final review and collections, in a timely manner.”