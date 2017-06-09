Nominations Open for SEMA Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for SEMA’s prestigious industry awards: Manufacturer of the Year, Person of the Year, Representative Agency of the Year, Warehouse Distributor of the Year and GEN-III Innovator of the Year.

All SEMA members are invited to nominate individuals and companies who have made a significant impact on the specialty-equipment market.

The winners will be honored and celebrated for their accomplishments at the 2017 SEMA Industry Awards Banquet, Thursday, November 2, during the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Nominate now for:

Manufacturer of the Year

Person of the Year

Representative Agency of the Year

Warehouse Distributor of the Year

GEN-III Innovator of the Year