Nominations Open for SEMA Awards
Nominations are now being accepted for SEMA’s prestigious industry awards: Manufacturer of the Year, Person of the Year, Representative Agency of the Year, Warehouse Distributor of the Year and GEN-III Innovator of the Year.
All SEMA members are invited to nominate individuals and companies who have made a significant impact on the specialty-equipment market.
The winners will be honored and celebrated for their accomplishments at the 2017 SEMA Industry Awards Banquet, Thursday, November 2, during the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
Nominate now for:
Representative Agency of the Year
Warehouse Distributor of the Year