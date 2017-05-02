PPG Adds RapidMatch XI to Color Solutions Toolbox

PPG announced it has expanded its Color Solutions XI product line with the introduction of the all-new RapidMatch XI spectrophotometer. Combining groundbreaking optical power, color camera images and an intuitive touch screen user interface, the RapidMatch XI spectrophotometer is designed to dramatically enhance collision repair. The new spectrophotometer is the second of three sophisticated tools – including the state-of-the-art TouchMix XI computer and the PaintManager XI software program – making up the PPG Color Solutions XI lineup, all of which will reduce mixing room complexity and permit technicians to be more efficient and productive.

“The RapidMatch XI spectrophotometer represents the future of accurate, reliable color matching technology,” said Alison Norris, PPG manager, global color science. “This is a third-generation device that’s based on PPG’s more than 25 years of experience developing sophisticated instruments that provide high-accuracy measurements along with match rating and texture information. This is a tool every productivity-conscious collision center will appreciate.”

According to Norris, the RapidMatch XI spectrophotometer combines 11 color angles and five texture angles for a total of 16 geometries powered with six blue-enhanced LEDs, making it the most advanced technology in the industry. Technicians will benefit from the five texture digital color images that provide real-time paint surface viewing. The basis for the new spectrophotometer’s color matching capability lies in an extensive color formula database containing reflectance and image characteristics along with high-level mathematics that efficiently and accurately deliver “target to match” returns to the end user. With its cutting-edge optics and multi-angle color measurement, the RapidMatch XI spectrophotometer reads the actual vehicle color at critical angles, then teams with PPG’s extensive color database of prime, variant and special field formulas to help find the best blendable match. Technicians then have all the necessary information to make the right choice when reaching a color decision. In addition, the RapidMatch XI spectrophotometer is Wi-Fi enabled and provides seamless connectivity with its brand partner, PaintManager XI software.

The new PaintManager XI software features a more intuitive workflow and numerous improvements that streamline the paint-tracking and cloud-based reporting processes, making it even easier for customers to manage and evaluate the performance of their shops. In addition, the software program elevates the user experience with a more contemporary and visually appealing interface, improved navigation and greater opportunities for collaboration and integration across locations and within organizations.

“The purpose of our three Color Solutions XI brand products is to create an easy-to-use line of color tools that will make a paint technician’s job less complex and simplify shop operations,” said Tracey Johnson, PPG, senior manager, global IT. “With the RapidMatch XI spectrophotometer, TouchMix XI computer and the PaintManager XI program software, collision centers have everything they need to retrieve formula match information with speed and efficiency.”

The Color Solutions XI products are now available in the U.S. and Canada. For more information about PPG Color Solutions XI products, call (800) 647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com.