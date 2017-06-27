PPG Launches PaintManager XI Software

PPG has introduced its all-new PaintManager XI software, the latest addition to the company’s state-of-the-art Color Solutions XI product line. PaintManager XI software joins the TouchMix XI computer and the RapidMatch XI spectrophotometer in the Color Solutions toolbox to offer a three-pronged approach to making collision repair more efficient and productive.

The PaintManager software program has been in use in the automotive refinish industry for more than a decade. The all-new PaintManager XI software features critical advancements in color retrieval, mixing and management functions and offers a more intuitive workflow designed to simplify the overall automotive refinish process. With an advanced set of features and daily Internet updates, the PaintManager XI software program provides formulations for OEM cars and trucks, commercial fleets and custom colors – plus service for the light industrial segment – through one convenient application.

“This is a significant industry-leading innovation,” said Tracey Johnson, PPG senior manager, global color IT. “PaintManager XI software has been specifically developed to help PPG customers streamline refinish operations and more easily manage and evaluate shop performance. That, in turn, yields greater productivity. Customers will find the software to be a straightforward real-time color solution for maximizing profitability.”

PaintManager XI software has been installed in a number of PPG collision centers around the country. Johnson reports that customer reactions have been positive and pointed out two representative examples.

“This new PaintManager XI is even better,” said Vaughn Stevens, owner, Rodenhouse Body Shop, Grand Rapids, Mich. “My painter likes it because it makes his job easier. I like it because I can pull up all the data about color matches and product usage whenever I want. PaintManager XI also works very well with my estimating and management system.”

Also in Grand Rapids, Randy Joldersma, owner of Bob’s Collision, said, “We’ve had PaintManager XI for about two months. The painters are learning fast…they’re positive about PaintManager XI and use it. I like it better than what we had. PaintManager XI meshes perfectly with my operations system, and I will be using it more in the future. I’m very happy with it.”

Key PaintManager XI software highlights include:

single, touch-friendly modern user interface

improved search function for smarter color selection

simplified workflow processes

enhanced instrument interfaces that provide digital color selection opportunities

streamlined paint tracking and reporting

The new software allows greater collaboration and integration across locations and within organizations through shared custom formulas, searchable sprayout libraries and paint consumption metrics.

“With PaintManager XI software as the engine behind the new XI tools, including the RapidMatch XI spectrophotometer and the TouchMix XI computer, PPG customers have the convenient next-generation tools that deliver speed and efficiency,” said Nicole Sinclair, PPG senior manager, global color marketing manager. “We believe paint technicians, shop managers and owners will appreciate the difference these tools can make in reducing mixing room complexity and allowing technicians to work more effectively.”

PPG Color Solution XI products are now being rolled out in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.ppgrefinish.com or call (800) 647-6050.