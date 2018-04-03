PPG Sets Q2 Collision Refinish Training Schedule

PPG has announced its schedule of collision refinish training classes for the second quarter of 2018.

Collision refinish courses set for April, May and June will cover PPG premium brands including the Envirobase High Performance, Aquabase Plus, Deltron and Global Refinish System lines. All classes are structured to ensure that paint technicians are up to date with PPG products, processes and technological advances.

Classes are led by expert instructors, take one to two days each and are held at PPG business development centers and various field locations throughout the United States and Canada. Participants receive classroom instruction and, when appropriate, hands-on experience in the spraybooth.

PPG training is the most extensive in the refinish industry, according to the company. Programs offer a broad range of topics from product selection, equipment and color tools to surface preparation and paint application best practices and more.

Of particular importance are the certification classes offered for each PPG brand. PPG refinish technicians must be certified every two years. When PPG paint technicians and their respective collision centers are certified, the centers may offer the PPG lifetime limited paint performance guarantee to their customers.

If accurate color matching is of special interest, PPG offers color-specific training classes titled “Eye for Color” and “PPG Color.” The classes cover color theory and its practical application in matching and tinting refinish waterborne and solvent-borne colors; they also offer an in-depth look at associated color tools. Hands-on exercises provide technicians with product and color tool exposure along with training on various blending techniques.

All PPG classes allow opportunities for informal discussions and Q&A sessions with the trainers. Classes are available in French or Spanish in some locations.

Complete course descriptions, dates, locations and registration instructions can be found here. Classes fill quickly, and early registration is encouraged.

For more information about PPG training, call (800) 647-6050 or visit us.ppgrefinish.com/PPG-Refinish/training.