Body Shop Business
Products/renegade parts washers
ago

Renegade Model TMB 5500 Automatic Top Load Solvent-Free Parts Washer

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Illinois Tool Works Subsidiaries Miller, Hobart Earn ISO 9001:2015 Quality Certification

Auto Care Association Releases Digital Auto Care Factbook, Lang Annual 2018

Caliber Collision Collects 3.2 Million Meals to Help Feed Kids this Summer

GM Produces First Round of Self-Driving Chevrolet Bolt EV Test Vehicles

Ridesharing Used to Supplement, not Replace, Personal Vehicles, Finds Strategy Analytics

Lawsuit By Three Kenosha, Wis., Body Shops Against State Farm Gets Green Light

Collision Repair Marketer Steve Schoolcraft Dead at 61

Mitchell Clarifies Labor Hour Times for Diagnostic Scanning

KAPE/Capital Paint: BASF ColorSource Distributor of the Year

Mike Rowe to College Grads: ‘Don’t Follow Your Passion’

Renegade Parts Washers has announces the release of a new automatic top load parts washing system that will enable body shop, fleet maintenance and engine repair operations to boost their level of quality repair.

The Renegade Model TMB-5500 Parts Washer Solvent-Free System functions like a dishwasher to clean a broad range of parts and components covered with grease, oil or lubricants. With speedy cycle times, the wash zone features a spray manifold to deliver high pressure force and high temperature cleaning performance consistent with manufacturers’ parts quality compliance, warranty and certification programs.

Automation features include PLC programmable wash cycle timer and heater timer. Increased automation allows the operator to multi-task, and reduced labor costs impact cost of operations. Rugged stainless-steel construction means low maintenance but delivers high performance batch after batch.

The Renegade TMB-5500 Parts Washers are designed to work with specially formulated, solvent-free detergents for maximum cleaning without residue buildup and lower environmental impact. The Renegade detergent wash medium discharges zero hazardous waste to the environment; it’s considered industrial waste in the same category as your mop water. Furthermore, there are no harmful VOCs, and zero solvent vapors eliminate solvent odors.

For more information, call (800) 774-7900 or visit www.renegadepartswashers.com.

Show Full Article