SATA Introduces SATAjet X 5500

SATA has introduced the SATAjet X 5500 featuring the new X-nozzle system that will be available starting Nov. 1, 2018.

The collision repair industry has seen a lot of changes in recent years, including the introduction and adoption of waterborne paints, primers, clearcoats and other paint materials to comply with legislation. As a result, a wide range of paint system technologies with different viscosities as well as new paint application methods have been and are still being developed.

Depending on the recommendation of the paint manufacturer and on the properties of the paint material, painters could choose whether they wanted to use the HVLP or the RP technology. The spray pattern characteristics (fan size and width) and the available material quantity (material flow rate) varied with the nozzle size, effectively resulting in a smaller fan size and width in the case of a 1.0 nozzle size compared to a 1.3 nozzle set. The industry has also witnessed the emergence of many different nozzle variations or specialty nozzle sets in order to accommodate varying climatic conditions as well as different application techniques.

Painters can select between the HVLP and the RP technology. The key difference is the fact that end-users now have the choice with each of the two respective technologies (HVLP and RP) between two different spray fan shapes – available in “I” and “O” nozzle types. With the increasing nozzle sizes within each respective technology (HVLP / RP), the material flow rate increases too, with constant increments – which means that the spray fan size and width remain unchanged across the entire nozzle spectrum.

“O” nozzles have an oval-shaped spray fan pattern with a larger dry zone and a wet core to accommodate increased application speed at the expense of slightly less application control during the painting process. The film build per coat in comparison to an “I” nozzle of the same size is slightly higher.

“I” nozzles instead have a parallel spray fan pattern with a minimal dry zone and a dryer center, which is ideal for painters who prefer a reduced application speed and maximized application control during the painting process. The film build per coat in comparison to an “O” nozzle of the same size is slightly reduced.

With the X-nozzle system, depending on the properties of the paint system, the climatic conditions and application technique, each painter can now select a spray gun with the suitable nozzle set for their individual needs. Due to the new design of fluid tip and air cap, the air distribution insert is no longer required. SATA has reduced the noise level of this whispering nozzle during application, giving painters the feeling of a softer, more comfortable coating process. The X-nozzles also considerably reduce paint waste according to the company.