Service King Expands to Sacramento, Continues Steady California Growth

Service King Collision Repair Centers recently announced the opening of the company’s first three Sacramento, Calif., locations.

The expansion comes as Service King finalized a deal to partner with Sacramento-based Gamboa’s Body and Frame.

With the move, Service King expands its northern California footprint to 12 collision repair centers serving customers in the San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento areas. As part of the deal, Gamboa’s Body and Frame shops serving downtown Sacramento, Rancho Cordova and Roseville will begin operating as Service King immediately.

“This is another step in our mission to provide northern California motorists and our business partners with best-in-class collision repair service,” said Wesley McAlester, Service King market vice president. “We aim to partner and grow with businesses that align in our core values and vision for delivering a premier repair experience to customers. We look forward to welcoming our new teammates to the Service King family and are excited for a bright future as one team.”

Service King now has 323 collision repair centers spanning 24 states. Since February, the company has inked four partnerships totaling seven locations across California:

Feb. 27 – Gene Townsend Auto Body and Paint (one location, Los Angeles)

March 6 – Performance Paint and Body (one location, Los Angeles)

May 3 – H Street Collision Center (two locations, Los Angeles)

May 8 – Gamboa’s Body and Frame (three locations, Sacramento)

Gamboa’s Body and Frame served the Sacramento area for more than 45 years, since its founding by Robert Gamboa in 1970. The family business grew from a single location in Sacramento to three locations that combined repair up to 300 vehicles per month.

“We were approached by numerous companies for the purchase of our company,” said Rick Caron, president of Gamboa’s Body and Frame. “We looked at the best fit for our customers and employees. We interviewed many people who worked for our competitors to find the best fit. The Service King culture aligned best with our mantra of operations regarding customer satisfaction and employee relations.”