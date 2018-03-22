Body Shop Business
Training/Sherwin-Williams
ago

Sherwin-Williams to Hold Next EcoLean Level 1 Workshop in San Antonio

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced that its next EcoLean Level 1 workshop will take place May 22-23 at the Omni La Mansion Del Rio in San Antonio.

The San Antonio workshop also will include a group tour of the Toyota Tundra assembly plant, one of the industry’s most efficient manufacturing facilities.

Sherwin-Williams exclusive EcoLean Level 1 workshops are offered to collision repair center owners and managers, as well as dealer fixed-operations managers from across the United States and Canada. They are designed to educate attendees about how to maximize profitability by improving production and eliminating waste throughout their facilities.

“The EcoLean curriculum was developed specifically with collision shop operators in mind,” said Lee Rush, manager of business consulting services, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “We give our workshop attendees an extensive and comprehensive look at how they can build a lean culture in their shop from the ground up.”

TheEcoLean Level 1 workshop curriculum includes:

  • An overview of lean production and its practical application in collision repair
  • Approaches to making a collision facility more efficient and effective
  • How to build a lean culture from the ground up

“There’s a reason we continue to sell out our EcoLean workshops: As owners and managers are feeling more and more industry pressure every day, their necessity to perform in both the front office and on the production floor continues to be a challenge,” Rush said. “Those who take our training and deliberately implement the teachings have proven to be incredibly successful within their markets.”

To register online for the upcoming San Antonio EcoLean Level 1 workshop, go to http://www.sherwin-automotive.com/ecolean1. For more information on EcoLean workshops, call (800) 798-8572.

