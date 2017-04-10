Tube Tape Has New Packaging, Lower Price

Tube Tape now comes in new, more compact packaging at a lower price – $49 per box. The innovative automotive aperture tape itself will still come in two sizes – original, with a 3/8” outer diameter and a 1/4” flexible foam core, and large, with a 1/2” outer diameter and 3/8” flexible core – and the same four-foot length. It will still cut masking time in half compared to back taping, and it will still eliminate the problems inherent with foam tape: it always leaves a soft edge; it will not come off until you remove it; and it never leaves an adhesive residue Though Tube Tape is unchanged, the new packaging will make it easier to use.

“Everyone liked Tube Tape,” said CEO Russ Martin. “It’s fast, easy to use, and always leaves a soft edge. But the package was too large for smaller shops. Also, some customers complained about product occasionally sticking together in the box.”

The new package keeps individual sticks of Tube Tape separated so they can’t stick together in the box, Martin noted. Original Tube Tape will come 40 tubes to a box (160 feet total), while the Large Tube Tape will have 32 tubes in a box (128 feet total). The overall box size is only 6” x 6” x 49” – 85 percent smaller than the package it replaces – so it takes up little space and is easy to handle.

For more information on how Tube Tape can generate an extra $26 to $39 profit per car while eliminating the problems with foam tape, visit www.TubeTape.works.