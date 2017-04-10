Body Shop Business
Products/Tube Tape
ago

Tube Tape Has New Packaging, Lower Price

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Tube Tape Has New Packaging, Lower Price

Florida Pneumatic Acquires Jiffy Air Tool

Nationwide Insurance Awards $50,000 to Six Collision School Grants Through Collision Repair Education Foundation

AASP/NJ Member Wins Nub-Customized 40th Anniversary Harley at NORTHEAST

Michigan State Senator Introduces Parts Procurement Bill

Idaho Driver Claims Sasquatch Responsible for Deer Collision

Autonomous Vehicles: Job Killers?

Boyd Group Spending Big on Scan Tools, Welding Equipment for its Collision Repair Centers

Orrin Hatch on PARTS Act: Americans Shouldn’t Have to Pay ‘Unreasonably High Prices to Repair Their Cars’

New York: Bill Would Forbid Insurers from Specifying Aftermarket Collision Repair Parts on Newer Vehicles

Tube Tape now comes in new, more compact packaging at a lower price – $49 per box. The innovative automotive aperture tape itself will still come in two sizes – original, with a 3/8” outer diameter and a 1/4” flexible foam core, and large, with a 1/2” outer diameter and 3/8” flexible core – and the same four-foot length. It will still cut masking time in half compared to back taping, and it will still eliminate the problems inherent with foam tape: it always leaves a soft edge; it will not come off until you remove it; and it never leaves an adhesive residue Though Tube Tape is unchanged, the new packaging will make it easier to use.

“Everyone liked Tube Tape,” said CEO Russ Martin. “It’s fast, easy to use, and always leaves a soft edge. But the package was too large for smaller shops. Also, some customers complained about product occasionally sticking together in the box.”

The new package keeps individual sticks of Tube Tape separated so they can’t stick together in the box, Martin noted. Original Tube Tape will come 40 tubes to a box (160 feet total), while the Large Tube Tape will have 32 tubes in a box (128 feet total). The overall box size is only 6” x 6” x 49” – 85 percent smaller than the package it replaces – so it takes up little space and is easy to handle.

For more information on how Tube Tape can generate an extra $26 to $39 profit per car while eliminating the problems with foam tape, visit www.TubeTape.works.

Show Full Article