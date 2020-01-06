Connect with us

AASP/NJ Offers January Training Meeting on Employment Law

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will feature David M. Bander, Esq. (executive director, Policy Office, New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development) as guest speaker for the association’s first meeting of the year on Jan. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Clark, N.J.

Bander will address the subject of employment law and will tackle many issues collision repairers may regularly encounter as business owners.

Topics to be covered include temporary disability insurance, family leave insurance, maternity leave, worker protections, safety and health, wage and hour compliance, paid sick leave, apprenticeship, business support and internship opportunities.

“I think it is really essential that every member of AASP/NJ attends this meeting because of the importance of what is being presented,” said Charles Bryant, executive director of AASP/NJ. “It’s crucial that shops are aware of and are complying with new and existing laws.”

The event is free of charge to members of AASP/NJ; non-members pay $75 each. Pre-registration is required. To pre-register, call (732) 922-8909.

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org. For more information on AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, visit aaspnjnortheast.com.

