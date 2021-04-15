Connect with us

Achieve Grade D Breathable Air with Martech’s Quality Air Breathing System

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Compliance with the OSHA requirement for Grade “D” Breathable Air can be accomplished with the use of a Quality Air Breathing System – Model 50 SL, manufactured by Martech Services Company.

According to Tom Wright, director of sales and marketing, when used properly, a Model 50 Single Line Hose System will work with the existing compressed air supply. The Model 50 SL System will provide Grade “D” Breathable Air for a NIOSH-approved respirator, and with the provided 54″ tool air hose, will supply air for a spray gun, all via the included single-line hose assembly.

Model 50 SL systems are available with a 35- and 50-foot single-line hose assembly. A Model 50 SL will work with the existing compressed air supply. The four-stage filtration filters the air, and the on-board carbon monoxide monitor continuously monitors the air quality for compliance with current OSHA standards.

“Quality Air Breathing Systems are, by design, the affordable solution to providing the breathable air required to protect painters, blasters and welders,” said Wright. “Complete systems designed to fit the user’s facilities and needs to include hoods, masks and hoses are also available.”

With the ever-increasing awareness and need to properly protect workers while working in contaminated air spaces, systems are available that are designed for multiple users at the same time. Accessories can even increase or decrease the temperature of the air supply for improved user comfort.

Major corporations look to Martech Services Company for their air-supplied system needs. National dealer equipment programs and major paint manufacturers have chosen Martech as their preferred source. Additionally, each system is backed by a one-year warranty and supported by a toll-free sales and service telephone support staff, around the clock, seven days a week.

For more information, call (800) 831-1525 or visit breathingsystems.com.

