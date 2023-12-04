 AIRCAT Announces New 6205 Mini Angle Die Grinder

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

AIRCAT Announces New 6205 Mini Angle Die Grinder

Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corp. introduces the AIRCAT 6205 1/4" Mini Angle Die Grinder featuring a powerful .3-HP motor that produces 25,000 RPMs.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corp. introduces the AIRCAT 6205 1/4″ Mini Angle Die Grinder featuring a powerful .3-HP motor that produces 25,000 RPMs.

Related Articles

The low-weight, ultra-compact design provides added control and maneuverability and allows access into tight spaces.
A variable speed throttle lever enables the users to control the tool’s speed, while the AIRCAT silencing system reduces noise levels to 82.5 dBa without reducing the tool performance. Features include:

  • 25,000 RPM
  • Powerful .3 HP motor
  • Low weight compact design: .75 lbs. and 4.8” in length
  • Over mold grip provides added user comfort.
  • Safety lock-off throttle levers prevent accidental start-ups.
  • Variable speed trigger allows user to control the tool output.
  • Rear exhaust with AIRCAT silencing. Only 82.5 dBa

This and other quality AIRCAT tools are readily available from leading tool and equipment and industrial
distributors.

For additional information regarding the new AIRCAT 6205 and 6250 or any other quality AIRCAT tool,
contact Chris Hirsch, director of retail and automotive sales, at [email protected] or (800) 327-9403
ext. 5220.

You May Also Like

Products

INDASA Introduces Rhynogrip Mesh Line

The new Rhynogrip Mesh Line is an open mesh structure abrasive set to redefine the sanding experience by maximizing productivity and eliminating dust.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The INDASA Group has introduced the new Rhynogrip Mesh Line abrasive range. This new open mesh structure abrasive is set to redefine the sanding experience by maximizing productivity and virtually eliminating dust, offering a leap forward in user efficiency.

The Rhynogrip Mesh Line's electrostatic coating provides an extra layer of resilience, ensuring that the abrasive maintains its performance even under the most demanding conditions. This innovative coating combines with a mineral grain to extend abrasives' working life, enable it to cut faster and longer.

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
Snap-on Showcases Red, White and Blue Products This Veterans Day

In recognition of Veterans Day, Snap-on is highlighting a couple of its products that come in patriotic colors.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
INDASA Launches New E-Series Pro X Smart Repair Kit

The INDASA Group has launched the E-Series PRO X Smart Repair Kit, a new dimension to machine sanding and polishing.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Axalta Introduces Iris Mix Automated Mixing Machine

The Irus Mix is a fast and efficient fully automated and completely hands-free mixing machine for the automotive refinish industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Snap-on Launches New CT9038 Impact Wrench

The CT9038 18 V 3/8″ Drive MonsterLithium Cordless Impact Wrench delivers unmatched power and access in a new compact design.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

GFS Unveils Booth Connect Remote Monitoring System

Booth Connect provides remote access and monitoring for paint booths from the convenience of a computer, tablet or smartphone.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
JohnDow Launches New EV-Hybrid Service and Safety Products

This new line offers a one-stop shop for all EV and hybrid service safety equipment.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Dynabrade Introduces New Geared Dual-Action Electric Polisher

The Renny Doyle Series Polisher features a lightweight, low-profile design precision-balanced to deliver superior power.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
GFS to Introduce Edge Paint Booth at SEMA Show

The Edge Paint Booth delivers advanced controls, precise, adjustable lighting and premium contamination control to consistently produce excellent paint finishes and improved throughput.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers