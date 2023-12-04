AIRCAT Announces New 6205 Mini Angle Die Grinder

Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corp. introduces the AIRCAT 6205 1/4″ Mini Angle Die Grinder featuring a powerful .3-HP motor that produces 25,000 RPMs.

The low-weight, ultra-compact design provides added control and maneuverability and allows access into tight spaces.

A variable speed throttle lever enables the users to control the tool’s speed, while the AIRCAT silencing system reduces noise levels to 82.5 dBa without reducing the tool performance. Features include:

25,000 RPM

Powerful .3 HP motor

Low weight compact design: .75 lbs. and 4.8” in length

Over mold grip provides added user comfort.

Safety lock-off throttle levers prevent accidental start-ups.

Variable speed trigger allows user to control the tool output.

Rear exhaust with AIRCAT silencing. Only 82.5 dBa

This and other quality AIRCAT tools are readily available from leading tool and equipment and industrial

distributors.

For additional information regarding the new AIRCAT 6205 and 6250 or any other quality AIRCAT tool,

contact Chris Hirsch, director of retail and automotive sales, at [email protected] or (800) 327-9403

ext. 5220.