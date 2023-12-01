 AIRCAT Announces New Mini Angle Die Grinder

Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corp. introduces the AIRCAT 6250 1/4" Mini Angle Die Grinder featuring a powerful .3-hp motor that produces 18,000 RPM free speed.

Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corp. introduces the AIRCAT 6250 1/4″ Mini Angle Die Grinder featuring a powerful .3-hp motor that produces 18,000 RPM free speed. This, coupled with the heavy-duty bevel gear design, offers superior stall resistance.

The low weight, ultra-compact design provides added control and maneuverability and allows access into tight spaces. The variable speed throttle lever enables the users to control the tools speed, while the AIRCAT silencing system reduces noise levels to 81.5 dBa without reducing the tool performance. Other features include:

  • 18,000 RPM
  • Powerful .3 HP motor
  • Low weight compact design: 1.0 lbs. and 5” in length
  • Bevel gears prevent stalls
  • Safety lock-off throttle levers prevent accidental start-ups
  • Variable speed trigger allows user to control the tool output
  • Over mold grip provides added user comfort
  • Rear exhaust with AIRCAT silencing — only 81.5 dBa

This and other quality AIRCAT tools are readily available from leading tool and equipment and industrial distributors.

For additional information regarding the new AIRCAT 6205 and 6250 or any other quality AIRCAT tool, contact Chris Hirsch, director of retail and automotive sales, at [email protected] or (800) 327-9403 ext. 5220.

