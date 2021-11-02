Connect with us

AkzoNobel Launches New Wanda Waterborne Basecoat System

Wandabase WB Plus is a state-of-the-art waterborne basecoat system with superior coverage and control and industry-leading color accuracy.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes North America announced the launch of Wandabase WB Plus, a state-of-the-art waterborne basecoat system with superior coverage and control and industry-leading color accuracy.

Designed to deliver exceptional performance, this updated waterborne basecoat system from the Wanda brand provides outstanding coverage and metallic control, and a flawless finish backed by more than 225 years of industry leadership.

Additionally, Wandabase WB Plus is now supported by AkzoNobel’s industry-leadingcl cloud-based color tool MIXIT Cloud, offering a first-time-right color match, every time.

“We’ve had a Wanda waterborne system in the market for several years now, but we’re very excited to launch an updated, more robust version to the market,” said Jim Pundt, sales leader at AkzoNobel. “It has the ease of use, performance and appearance painters are used to in a solventborne system, yet it’s water.”

For more information, visit wandarefinish.us.

BodyShop Business