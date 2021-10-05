ASA Charts Next Steps on Reorganizational Path

Last week, the Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced it is transitioning to a new and innovative association model leveraging its expansive history to create a single, unified industry voice. Under the new model, a 50-state regional structure will take place to represent every member with one voice.

As the next phase in that announcement, ASA unveiled its new organizational map of the U.S. To see the new regional map, click here.

In addition, ASA will now be accepting resumes for the various regional director positions. For a list of roles and responsibilities for each director position, click here. To submit your resume, send to [email protected]. Resumes will be accepted through close of business Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

“We’re extremely excited about the new direction, the future of ASA and the opportunities it will provide for our members,” said Ray Fisher, AMAM, president and executive director. “We are seeking successful leaders who will provide excellent servant-leadership to our members.”