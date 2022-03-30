ASE Instructor Training Conference Set for July 12-15

The 2022 ASE Instructor Training Conference is scheduled for July 12-15 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the conference is planned for high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

“Be sure to mark your calendar for the ninth annual ASE Instructor Training Conference,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “This year’s event will be live and in-person, so it is the perfect forum to reconnect with industry peers and share information in a face-to-face setting. Registration is open now, so why wait? Log on now to register and make your plans to meet us in Texas.”

Offering more than 20 hours of technical update training, the in-person conference will provide separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck and collision repair instructors. The cost for instructors from ASE-accredited programs is $550 per person while the cost for instructors from non-accredited programs is $650 each.