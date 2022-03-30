 ASE Instructor Training Conference Set for July 12-15
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

ASE Instructor Training Conference Set for July 12-15

on

Registration Opens for CIECA CONNEX Conference

on

NORTHEAST Show Delivers Crowded Show Floor, Full Classes

on

Prepare for ADAS at NORTHEAST Show
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

Trending Now

Technical: ADAS and Vehicle Alignment: Are You Aligned with the Repairs?

Associations: ETI Celebrates 75th Anniversary in 2022

Associations: Biden Administration Releases 2023 Budget Proposal

Events: ASE Instructor Training Conference Set for July 12-15

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Events

ASE Instructor Training Conference Set for July 12-15

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The 2022 ASE Instructor Training Conference is scheduled for July 12-15 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the conference is planned for high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Be sure to mark your calendar for the ninth annual ASE Instructor Training Conference,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “This year’s event will be live and in-person, so it is the perfect forum to reconnect with industry peers and share information in a face-to-face setting. Registration is open now, so why wait? Log on now to register and make your plans to meet us in Texas.”

Offering more than 20 hours of technical update training, the in-person conference will provide separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck and collision repair instructors. The cost for instructors from ASE-accredited programs is $550 per person while the cost for instructors from non-accredited programs is $650 each.

Advertisement

The keynote opening session at the conference will focus on recruiting and retaining minority and female students. The goal of the keynote session will be to expand awareness and address barriers that prevent these students from joining the automotive industry.

For more information and to register, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Events: Southeast Collision Conference Set for June 24-25

Events: HD Repair Forum Announces Conference Agenda

Events: SEMA Exhibit Space Applications Now Available

Events: HD Repair Forum to Focus on Electric Vehicles and ADAS

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business