ASE Instructor Conference Set for July 15-18 in Minneapolis

Automotive, truck and collision repair instructors are encouraged to mark their calendars and register today for the 2024 ASE Instructor Training Conference July 15-18 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Minneapolis, Minn.

Presented by the ASE Education Foundation, the ASE Instructor Training Conference is the largest of its kind, hosting hundreds of high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

Offering more than 20 hours of technical update training, this premier national training event will provide separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck and collision repair instructors. The cost for instructors from ASE-accredited programs is $700 per person, while the cost for instructors from non-accredited programs is $800 each.

For more information about the ASE Instructor Training Conference, click here.