Atlas Copco Introduces New G 2-7 Rotary Screw Air Compressors

Atlas Copco Compressors has announced the launch of the G 2-7 rotary screw air compressors with a new range of 3 to 10 horsepower.

Click Here to Read More

The G 2-7 compressors come equipped with a premium efficiency motor, a new in-house designed state-of-the-art low-vibration screw element, and an Elektronikon Base controller. Together, these create a robust, supremely efficient, easy-to-use, quiet point-of-use compressor range.

The G 2-7 models are Atlas Copco’s smallest rotary screw compressors, ideal for general manufacturing, garages, workshops and operations with changing compressed air demands that are looking to expand.

Though small in size, the G 2-7 range offers significant benefits. Due to the premium motor and new proprietary element, the G 2-7 delivers Atlas Copco’s unrivaled efficiency. This not only lowers operating costs but also reduces emissions for a smaller carbon footprint.

With the addition of the Elektronikon Base controller, the G 2-7 offers easy operation and monitoring. Service indications and visual alerts help ensure that users never miss early warnings of potential problems or overlook maintenance scheduling. The G 2-7 range also includes Atlas Copco’s intuitive app, AIRKeeper, connecting the user to the G-range compressor anytime, anywhere.

The fully programmable AIRkeeper offers several features, including remote starting and stopping, adjusting the pressure band and even a leakage detection program to ensure the compressed air system works optimally.