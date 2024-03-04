Atlas Copco Acquires Pacific Air Compressors

Atlas Copco announced that is has acquired Pacific Sales & Service, Inc. (Pacific Air Compressors), a distributor of compressors, associated spares and accessories.

Pacific Air Compressors has 15 employees and is located in Portland, Ore.

“The acquisition will give us a stronger presence in the Portland area, which has a very diverse manufacturing base,” said Vagner Rego, president of the Compressor Technique business area. “The acquisition is in line with our goal to get closer to customers and grow our geographic coverage.”

The purchase price is not disclosed. The business will become part of the Compressor Technique Service division.

For more information on Atlas Copco, visit atlascopco.com.