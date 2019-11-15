Attorney Erica Eversman, Former Shop Owner Present at 2018 Repairer Driven Education (RDE)

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has released a new video from the 2018 RDE lineup featuring attorney Erica Eversman and former shop owner Wade Ebert as they present “More than Just a Hand Shake: The Professional Administrative (Legal) Documents You Really Need to Operate a Successful Shop”.

Viewers and session participants are guided through a series of documents, hand-crafted by Erica and designed to ensure repairers are complying with federal and state consumer protection law requirements; and other documents that will provide powerful offensive and defensive counters to insurer interference and lawsuits.

