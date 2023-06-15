 Autel Introduces Alignment and ADAS Lifts

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

Autel Introduces Alignment and ADAS Lifts

Autel has entered the lift market with 12K- and 14K-capacity lifts designed to enable technicians to perform every needed vehicle service in the same shop bay.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Autel has entered the lift market with 12K- and 14K-capacity lifts designed to enable technicians to perform every needed vehicle service in the same shop bay — from pre-scan, visual inspection and mechanical repair to a four-wheel alignment and calibration of all ADAS systems.

Related Articles

Autel’s North American-made Bay Max 12K and Bay Max 14K lifts are flush-mounted hydraulic scissor lifts with twin 6K and 7K jacking beams, respectively, and a floor lift table. The floor lift table is a distinctive feature that enables the technician to safely stand under the entire length of the raised vehicle to make repairs. When the lift is lowered and flush with the ground, the technician can position the vehicle anywhere in the bay to perform nearly any ADAS calibrations, regardless of the vehicle’s distance to the calibrator, pattern or target.

“We had several goals in mind when we set out to design the Bay Max lifts,” said Stewart Peregrine, senior executive of ADAS sales for Autel. “First and foremost, we wanted to sell a quality, dependable and durable piece of equipment. We also wanted a lift that could capitalize on the Autel IA900’s extensive capabilities and maximize a shop’s space, efficiency and profits.

“The IA900 and the Bay Max offer techs a new comprehensive approach to vehicle repair essential to servicing the sophisticated modern vehicle, in which every repair and every system affects another system and component operation.”

The Autel lifts are Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) certified for safety and feature stainless steel front radius plates and rear slip plates with turn plate pocket protectors for paint protection. The lifts feature a premium double-baked powder coat black finish on the lift and base. 

The lifts also feature such premium amenities as built-in runway air tire inflation kits at each wheel and a shatterproof 24-inch LED lighting kit with automatic shut-off.

Autel’s line of alignment lifts also includes a 12K-capacity and 14K-capacity hydraulic scissor lift with jacking beams but without the floor lift table.

For more information on Autel’s alignment lifts solution, visit autel.cc/adas-bay-max.  

You May Also Like

Products

Autel Debuts Remote Expert-Ready XLink Programmer 

Autel has announced the launch of the MaxiFLASH XLink, a three-in-one programming, communication and Remote Expert-ready touchscreen device.  

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Autel has announced the launch of the MaxiFLASH XLink, a three-in-one programming, communication and Remote Expert-ready touchscreen device.  

With the 6.5-inch standalone XLink, technicians can use Autel's widely used Remote Expert platform to contract experienced programmers and diagnosticians with OE software subscriptions and tools to complete needed tasks.  

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
Kaeser Introduces New 60- to 125-HP Compressors

Kaeser Compressors’ CSD series compressors now feature five models from 60 to 125 HP with significantly improved efficiency over a wider range of flows and pressures.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
TEXA Now Supports Easier Access to Chrysler, Fiat Vehicles

TEXA customers can now activate their AutoAuth account to easily unlock the SGW module on 2017+ Chrysler and Fiat vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maxi-Miser Announces PRECISION-5 PRO Limited Edition

Maxi-Miser by ApolloSpray has announced the PRECISION-5 PRO Limited Edition Auto, the most advanced TrueHVLP painting system for automotive applications.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Dent Fix Introduces RIVMAX All-in-One Riveting Solution

The RIVMAX system provides an all-in-one solution that not only removes self-piercing rivets (SPR) but also installs SPR, flow and blind rivets.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

What is Collision Repairers’ No. 1 Diagnostic Need?

Jason Stahl asks Chris Chesney of Repairify: what is collision repairers’ most pressing need when it comes to ADAS vehicle repair?

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Vehicle Electronics: The Future Is Much Closer Than You Think

If you haven’t come up with a plan for new vehicle electronics or servicing battery-electric vehicles, maybe you should … because the future is already at your door.

By Mitch Becker
Body Bangin’: Stop Subletting Calibrations with Josh McFarlin

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Josh McFarlin of AirPro Diagnostics on doing calibrations in-house.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Hunter Engineering Releases New Alignment Specs

Semiannual specification update includes new and existing models.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers