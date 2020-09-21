Autel US Introduces Intelligent Battery/Electrical System Diagnostics Tool Line

Autel US has introduced an Intelligent Battery and Electrical System Diagnostics tool line consisting of four new tools designed to aide technicians of every level in performing the most accurate form of battery analysis, easily register new batteries and gauge the health of a vehicle’s electrical system with advanced battery testing technology and easy-to- use, guided instructions.

The tool line, called MaxiBAS (Battery Analysis System), debuts with four tools:

BT609, a 7-inch Android tablet

BT608, a 5.5-inch Android tablet with an attached thermal report printer

BT508 and BT506 that work with Autel-developed apps

All of Autel’s new battery and electrical system analysis tools use adaptive conductance, an advanced battery analysis method that produces a more accurate examination of the battery’s cold cranking ability and reserve capacity vital to determining a battery’s true health.

The flagship of Autel’s new battery analysis tools, the MaxiBAS BT609, is a 7-inch Android-based touchscreen Wi-Fi tablet that can display a quick health status of the existing battery, register a new battery and perform advanced battery and electrical system diagnostics. The BT609 supports in-vehicle and out-of-vehicle testing of 6- and 12-volt, 100-3000 CCA, Flooded, AGM, AGM Spiral, EFB and GEL batteries and 12- and 24-volt cranking/charging systems. It also features AutoVIN and VINScan to immediately identify vehicle and battery information and display graphic instructions for battery positioning and testing. The BT609 is also an all-systems code reader and offers a large menu of commonly performed maintenance services.

The MaxiBAS BT608 is a 5.5-inch Android-based touchscreen Wi-Fi tablet with a Bluetooth VCI. It features the same dynamic battery and electrical system intelligent analysis capabilities and battery maintenance features as the BT609, plus it comes with a built-in thermal printer for customer report generation. It is also an all-systems code reader with free software updates for the life of the tool.

The BT508 includes a battery/electrical system analysis unit and Bluetooth VCI that connects to the vehicle and uses Autel’s app to perform analysis and registration and display the battery health report. With the BT508 app, users can perform an all-systems scan on a vehicle line of their choice with additional vehicle line analysis available with purchase.

The BT506 can analyze 6- and 12-volt, 100-2000 CCA Flooded, AGM, AGM Spiral, EFB and GEL batteries and 12- and 24-volt cranking/charging systems using the Autel app display interface.

For more information on this new MaxiBAS Intelligent Battery and Electrical System Diagnostics tool line or any of Autel’s products, visit Autel.com or contact any of Autel’s authorized dealers.