Autel US Releases IM608 Pro Key Programming Bundle

Autel US has announced that its new IM608Pro Key Programming Bundle is currently available for pre-order and will ship starting mid-August.

The IM608PROKPA Key Programming Bundle is a comprehensive immobilizer and key programming bundle composed of its Maxi IM608 10.1-inch Android touchscreen tablet, the XP400PRO key and chip programmer, the wireless JVCI J2534 pass thru programming device and the Key Programming Adapter Kit (IMKPA).

The IM608 enables key learning directly through the OBDII port for 85% of vehicles in North America. The IM608 tablet can read the immobilizer pins and passwords directly from the vehicle and stores this information to use later when learning the newly programmed keys to the vehicle. The IM608 tablet provides all the diagnostics capabilities of Autel’s MaxiSYS MS908S including all system AutoSCAN, active tests, special functions, coding, initialization and memory relearns.

The Programming Adapter Kit, compatible with the XP400Pro Key and Chip Programmer, includes 12 adapters for the XP400Pro that enables read/write/erase for Mercedes-Benz ESL_W209/W906 Data, Mercedes-Benz NEC Key Learning, BMW EWS3 Key Learning and Volkswagen/AUDI/BMW/Benz Key Unlock.

The IM608Pro Key Programming Bundle (IM608PROKPA) includes a one-year limited warranty and a year of software updates for the Maxi IM608.