Auto Care Advisory Committee Applications Now Open

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Auto Care Association announced that applications are now being accepted for its advisory committees.

Becoming a member of one of the Auto Care Association advisory committees is a great way for members to play a more active role in the association. Advisory committee members have an opportunity to assist in the prioritization and direction of projects, which impacts the association and the industry at large.

Applications are being accepted for the following Auto Care Association advisory committees for a three-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024:

  • Category Management
  • Education
  • Events
  • Government Affairs
  • International Trade
  • Market Intelligence
  • Marketing and Communications
  • Technology Standards
  • Emerging Technologies
  • Sustainability

These committees typically meet two times per year in conjunction with Auto Care Association’s Connect event in the spring and Leadership Days in the fall, throughout the U.S., to provide direction and develop plans for the association. Some committees may meet additional times and/or schedule various conference calls/webinars.

To apply, click here. Deadline is Nov. 7.

