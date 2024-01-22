Auto Care Association Expands Market Performance Insights

The Auto Care Association has announced the release of five new product lines, as well as the addition of a new leading-edge Annual Unit Volumes metric, that are now available for 25 product groups in Demand Index. The Demand Index, housed on the Auto Care TrendLens platform, helps aftermarket companies know how their products are performing against the market with the only tool that provides hard part and other parts performance data from point of sales transactions.
With this update, Demand Index users can now see how many units of these products were sold for the calendar year, providing true market share value. This data is available yearly at the national level. Users can expect more Annual Unit Volumes for Demand Index product groups to be released monthly.
In addition, an innovative new metric is also available: the “Rest of the Market” data view is available for product groups that have Annual Unit Volumes released. This data will be published simultaneously with the units, segmented by region, and will be readily available on a monthly basis. This new update is exclusively available to Demand Index data contributors and their suppliers as long as they are Demand Index subscribers.
“This feature will provide data contributors with dynamic insight into their relative sales performance and changes in their market share on a monthly basis,” said Daniel Zenko, director, data innovation, Auto Care Association. “The visibility into market performance coupled with the granularity and segmentation that the Auto Care Demand Index provides is an incredible competitive advantage.”
The five new product lines available include:
- Alternators and generators
- Intercoolers
- Motor oils
- Starter motors
- Turbo/superchargers
Annual Unit Volumes now available for 25 Demand Index products lines include:
- Air filters
- ABS wheel speed sensor
- Bare struts
- Brake pads
- Brake drums
- Brake rotors
- Brake shoes
- Cabin filters
- Catalytic converters
- Control arms
- CV axles
- Heater core
- Ignition coils
- Loaded struts
- Mufflers
- Oil filters
- Oxygen sensors
- Position sensors
- Shocks
- Spark plug
- Throttle body
- TPMS sensors
- Transmission filters
- Variable valve timing
- Window lift motors and assemblies
Current Demand Index subscribers can log in to instantly access the new data at trendlens.autocare.org.
Demand Index subscriptions are available for purchase by eligible automotive aftermarket manufacturers. To learn more about the tool, view eligibility requirements and schedule a demo, visit autocare.org/demandindex.