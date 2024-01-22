Auto Care Association Expands Market Performance Insights

The Auto Care Association has announced the release of five new product lines, as well as the addition of a new leading-edge Annual Unit Volumes metric, that are now available for 25 product groups in Demand Index. The Demand Index, housed on the Auto Care TrendLens platform, helps aftermarket companies know how their products are performing against the market with the only tool that provides hard part and other parts performance data from point of sales transactions.

With this update, Demand Index users can now see how many units of these products were sold for the calendar year, providing true market share value. This data is available yearly at the national level. Users can expect more Annual Unit Volumes for Demand Index product groups to be released monthly.

In addition, an innovative new metric is also available: the “Rest of the Market” data view is available for product groups that have Annual Unit Volumes released. This data will be published simultaneously with the units, segmented by region, and will be readily available on a monthly basis. This new update is exclusively available to Demand Index data contributors and their suppliers as long as they are Demand Index subscribers.

“This feature will provide data contributors with dynamic insight into their relative sales performance and changes in their market share on a monthly basis,” said Daniel Zenko, director, data innovation, Auto Care Association. “The visibility into market performance coupled with the granularity and segmentation that the Auto Care Demand Index provides is an incredible competitive advantage.”

The five new product lines available include:

Alternators and generators

Intercoolers

Motor oils

Starter motors

Turbo/superchargers

Annual Unit Volumes now available for 25 Demand Index products lines include:

Air filters

ABS wheel speed sensor

Bare struts

Brake pads

Brake drums

Brake rotors

Brake shoes

Cabin filters

Catalytic converters

Control arms

CV axles

Heater core

Ignition coils

Loaded struts

Mufflers

Oil filters

Oxygen sensors

Position sensors

Shocks

Spark plug

Throttle body

TPMS sensors

Transmission filters

Variable valve timing

Window lift motors and assemblies

Current Demand Index subscribers can log in to instantly access the new data at trendlens.autocare.org.

Demand Index subscriptions are available for purchase by eligible automotive aftermarket manufacturers. To learn more about the tool, view eligibility requirements and schedule a demo, visit autocare.org/demandindex.