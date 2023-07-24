 Auto Care Association Hires New Director of Government Affairs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

Auto Care Association Hires New Director of Government Affairs

The Auto Care Association has announced the addition of Jennifer Keaton as its new director of government affairs.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Auto Care Association has announced the addition of Jennifer Keaton as its new director of government affairs. Keaton will work within a four-person department advocating on behalf of the automotive aftermarket with federal and state legislators as well as relevant regulatory agencies. Her role is critical in ensuring the management of state legislation and regulations impacting the auto care industry. 

Related Articles

“We are very pleased to have Jennifer joining the Auto Care team,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association. “Her years of hands-on Hill experience will be invaluable to our industry as we face increased regulations and restrictions on vehicle data access. She is a quick study and has already proven to be a great asset to our team.”  

Prior to joining the Auto Care Association, Keaton was vice president of congressional affairs at the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. For 10 years, Keaton worked on Capitol Hill as legislative director for Representative Mary Jo Kilroy (Ohio), Senior Legislative Assistant for Representative Carolyn Maloney (N.Y.) and Legislative Aide for Representative Ron Klink (Pa.).  

Keaton received her undergraduate degrees in political science and international studies and a master’s in international affairs from Washington, D.C.’s American University. She is originally from Pittsburgh, Pa. Keaton is “honored and excited to advocate for the industry, especially on the critical issue of right to repair.”  

For more information on the Auto Care Association’s advocacy and government affairs initiatives, visit autocare.org/government-relations.

You May Also Like

Associations

MEMA Releases Statement on Right-to-Repair Pact

The association believes the agreements in place now fall short of protecting the future of repair access.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

In response to the Right-to-Repair Pact announced recently by the Automotive Service Association, the Society of Collision Repair Specialists and Alliance for Automotive Innovation, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers released a statement saying that the agreement highlights crucial elements in the fight for consumer choice and a fair market in automotive repair access. MEMA also believes the agreement demonstrates that stakeholders can and should collaborate to find a solution that is in the best interests of the motoring public and the marketplace. But MEMA states that it also highlights that the agreements in place now fall short of protecting the future of repair access.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
Auto Care Association Objects to Right-to-Repair Pact

The Auto Care Association states that the agreement between the Alliance, ASA and SCRS is a thinly veiled response by the automotive OEMs to HR 906: The REPAIR Act.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Webinar on Collision Industry Challenges

The next CIECA webinar, “Collision Industry Challenges Driving the Need for Transparency Among Stakeholders,” is scheduled for Thursday, July 27 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Independent Repairers, Automakers Strike Right-to-Repair Pact

Organizations representing the country’s independent automotive repairers, collision repair experts and leading automakers have inked a landmark agreement on automotive right-to-repair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Association, Integrate Data Facts Announce Strategic Partnership

The Auto Care Association and IDF will accelerate the speed of acquiring Latin American market data and the availability of that data to auto care industry members seeking to explore new markets.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Texas Jury Awards State Farm Policyholder $277,000

A Rusk County District Court found that State Farm had knowingly or intentionally engaged in unfair and deceptive acts or practices regarding a policyholder’s hail damage claim. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ’s Healthcare Plan a Hit with Members

The plan not only saves collision repair shops thousands of dollars in healthcare costs, it has even led to increased association membership as businesses are joining AASP/NJ just to take advantage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Tickets Now Available for 2023 SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala

Hall of Fame members Steve Ames, John Iannotte and Mitch Williams are among the industry icons who will be recognized at the SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Bryce Boyer Joins CIECA Board of Trustees Representing Allstate

CIECA announced that Bryce Boyer, business partner lead consultant for Allstate Insurance Company, joined CIECA’s Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers