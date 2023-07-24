Auto Care Association Hires New Director of Government Affairs

The Auto Care Association has announced the addition of Jennifer Keaton as its new director of government affairs. Keaton will work within a four-person department advocating on behalf of the automotive aftermarket with federal and state legislators as well as relevant regulatory agencies. Her role is critical in ensuring the management of state legislation and regulations impacting the auto care industry.

“We are very pleased to have Jennifer joining the Auto Care team,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association. “Her years of hands-on Hill experience will be invaluable to our industry as we face increased regulations and restrictions on vehicle data access. She is a quick study and has already proven to be a great asset to our team.”

Prior to joining the Auto Care Association, Keaton was vice president of congressional affairs at the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. For 10 years, Keaton worked on Capitol Hill as legislative director for Representative Mary Jo Kilroy (Ohio), Senior Legislative Assistant for Representative Carolyn Maloney (N.Y.) and Legislative Aide for Representative Ron Klink (Pa.).

Keaton received her undergraduate degrees in political science and international studies and a master’s in international affairs from Washington, D.C.’s American University. She is originally from Pittsburgh, Pa. Keaton is “honored and excited to advocate for the industry, especially on the critical issue of right to repair.”

For more information on the Auto Care Association’s advocacy and government affairs initiatives, visit autocare.org/government-relations.