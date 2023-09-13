 Auto Care Association to Host Webinar on Inflation and Inventory Trends

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

Auto Care Association to Host Webinar on Inflation and Inventory Trends

Mike Chung will share survey results of Auto Care Association members on how companies across the value chain have adapted their pricing practices, inventory and supply chain management.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Auto Care Association announced it will host a live “Market Insights with Mike” session on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. EST with Auto Care Association Director of Market Intelligence Mike Chung.

Related Articles

In this webinar, Chung will share survey results of Auto Care Association members on how companies across the value chain have adapted their pricing practices, inventory and supply chain management, and other aspects of their operations and strategy over the past three years.  

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, we’ve seen how supply chain issues have impacted our industry,” said Chung. “In the past year, the economy continued to throw curveballs such as high inflation and increased interest rates. We wanted to understand how companies across the industry have pivoted. I’m excited to bring our members the very first live session of Market Insights. If you find the blog posts resourceful, you don’t want to miss this webinar.” 

In this exclusive discussion regarding Inflation and Inventory Management Trends, attendees will learn how: 

  • Aftermarket companies have adapted to higher interest rates and high inflation
  • How economic conditions have changed over the past few years.  

The webinar is open to all auto care industry professionals, and the recording will be available on-demand only for members in the Auto Care Digital Hub. Register for the webinar here.  

You May Also Like

Associations

MEMA Looking for Tech Companies for Conference

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers is seeking companies such as those that offer ADAS calibration to showcase and demo their technologies.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers has announced an opportunity for companies to showcase their latest company innovations at the 2023 Aftermarket Technology Conference Oct. 9-11, 2023. This invitation is extended to both recognized technology giants and burgeoning start-ups.  

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers is seeking companies at the leading edge of aftermarket technology and innovation to showcase and demo their technologies in the following categories: 

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
CIECA Announces Webinar on Collision Industry Trends

The webinar, “Current & Forecasted Collision Industry Trends”, is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASA Announces 2023 Board of Directors

The ASA announced changes to its board of directors following its annual business meeting.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASA Approves OEM Repair Procedures Policy

Statement stresses that insurers should account for time spent on OEM repair procedure research in estimates.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Association Hires New Director of Government Affairs

The Auto Care Association has announced the addition of Jennifer Keaton as its new director of government affairs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Auto Care Association Supports LKQ, Keystone in Patent Fight

The Auto Care Association believes that minimal design changes should not grant OEMs a monopoly over individual replacement parts for the useful life of the vehicle.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Battle of the Builders Celebrates 10 Years

Registration for the 2023 SEMA Battle of the Builders, the aftermarket industry’s ultimate vehicle competition, is now open at semabotb.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASA’s Scott Benavidez Testifies before U.S. House Judiciary Committee

Benavidez touts ASA’s right-to-repair agreement with automakers and expresses concern with lack of quality standard provisions in SMART Act.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Tickets on Sale Now for Inaugural SEMA Fest

The two-day festival celebrating motorsports, music and car culture is open to the public and will be held November 3-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers