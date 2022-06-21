 Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service
BodyShop Business

on

Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service

on

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Concord Engines

on

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Turning Wrenches (VIDEO)

on

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Street & Strip Performance (VIDEO)
Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service

Auto Pros on the Road

Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

The Auto Pros visit A&M Auto Service in Pineville, N.C. This episode is sponsored by FRAM.
A new Auto Pros on the Road has just been released! In Season 2, Episode 2, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Rob “Dutch” Silverstein, owner of A&M Auto Service.

Click Here to Read More
Silverstein explains he comes from a family that did not come from a lot of money. He shared that he learned from an early age if he wanted something, you had to work for it.

“I absolutely believe in his infinite wisdom, that the good Lord gives everybody gifts. Some people are good athletes, some people are good musicians, some people are good with language and math. I always had the ability to understand how things work,” Silverstein said.

This episode is sponsored by FRAM.

Auto Pros On the Road is an original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values.

Season 1

To watch episode 1, click here.

To watch episode 2, click here.

To watch episode 3, click here.

To watch episode 4, click here.

To watch episode 5, click here.

Season 2

To watch episode 1, click here.

