Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service

A new Auto Pros on the Road has just been released! In Season 2, Episode 2, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Rob “Dutch” Silverstein, owner of A&M Auto Service.

Silverstein explains he comes from a family that did not come from a lot of money. He shared that he learned from an early age if he wanted something, you had to work for it.

“I absolutely believe in his infinite wisdom, that the good Lord gives everybody gifts. Some people are good athletes, some people are good musicians, some people are good with language and math. I always had the ability to understand how things work,” Silverstein said.

This episode is sponsored by FRAM.

Auto Pros On the Road is an original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values.