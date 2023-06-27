Auto Pros on the Road Visit Detroit’s Jay’s Auto

In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Jay Salaytah at Jay’s Auto Repair in Detroit, MI. Jay has been in the industry for 25 years, has owned his own shop on Van Dyke Ave., for 10 years and has been in his current location for seven years. His philosophy of what makes his business successful has evolved along the way.

With an extremely hands-on attitude, Salaytah says he doesn’t consider himself to be a detached business owner. In fact, “owner” is a term others use about him. “I don’t look at myself as the ‘owner,’” he says. “I look at myself as part of the team, down and dirty just like them. We’re all equals, so of course I’m going to be out there where it’s hot, humid and dirty.”

Though he remembers the days when he kept his shop open six days a week, but actually worked in the business seven days a week, Jay says quality of life is more important.

“We only work Monday through Friday. Happy employees work better when they’re rested. They’re more focused. They have their families and other things they do. It’s not always about work, work, work. When you treat people right, everything just falls into place.”

This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

Auto Pros On the Road showcases stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, presented by ShopOwner in collaboration with our sister brand TechShop – Equipment, Tools & Supplies, viewers follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values.

