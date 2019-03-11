Axalta Brings Experience and Business Council to 2019 HD Repair Forum

Axalta Coating Systems, a provider of OEM coatings for seven of eight North American commercial vehicle manufacturers, has increased its support of the HD Repair Forum, the annual heavy-duty collision repair conference. The event will be held April 2-3 in Forth Worth, Texas.

“The idea of the forum is to bring influential people in to examine the state of the industry including trends and issues, understand the impacts on repairers and other industry stakeholders, such as insurance companies, and discuss what we need to do to prepare for the future,” said Richard Cecchini, North American sales manager for Axalta’s commercial transportation division. “Axalta is committed to advance and improve the heavy-duty collision repair industry. The HD Repair Forum provides individuals and companies an opportunity to make a difference, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”

Earlier this year, Axalta committed to their continued involvement and support with an increased sponsorship level of the HD Repair Forum. The company also supports their Business Council Member’s unanimous decision to host their spring meeting alongside the program.

Axalta Coating Systems has two Commercial Transportation Business Council Member groups, one designed for truck and fleet based collision repairers and another geared towards RV and emergency vehicle collision repairers.

“The goal of our councils is to promote an environment where owners and managers can interact with other professionals, share best practices and further develop their business management skills,” said Cecchini. “Joining an Axalta Business Council is a solid commitment by owners and managers to continuously improve their businesses. Our council members are the best of the best, true leaders in the industry.”

Business council member Steve Wolfe, president of Diversified Body & Paint in Colorado, was in attendance at last year’s inaugural event and has secured his registration for this year.

“During the 2018 HD Forum, I learned so much and met some wonderful people,” said Wolfe. “The event restored my faith in our industry’s growth and potential. The topics covered, networking time provided and products showcased are what all of us are looking for, each and every day in our businesses. Time and cost is very important to our group, so holding our council meeting alongside the HD Repair Forum is a win-win.”

The HD Repair Forum aims to foster growth and progress in the heavy-duty collision repair industry through the exchange of knowledge, experience and feedback from all industry stakeholders. On April 2-3, 2019, heavy-duty collision repair professionals, insurance parties, OEs, and equipment and service providers from across North America will gather at the Hilton in Fort Worth, Texas. They will obtain information on the latest trends and industry issues and learn about the newest vehicle technology, solution-based services and training opportunities available to the market.

“I’m looking forward to hearing about topics this year like OE repair information, parts sourcing and identifying equipment that fits my needs,” said Wolfe. “For myself, other members in my council and repairers in my industry, these are all high on our need lists.”

The complete agenda for the HD Repair Forum was released early last month and can be found here.

Heavy-Duty Collision Repair Event Schedule:

Tuesday, April 2

6:30 am – Registration opens

8 am-5 pm – Conference

5 -6:30 pm – Networking reception

Wednesday, April 3

8 am-5 pm – Conference

Thursday, April 4

Axalta Coating System’s Business Council Meetings

Many other industry stakeholders, including truck manufacturers, equipment suppliers, insurance companies, independent appraisers and heavy-duty repair facility owners, have already marked the second annual HD Repair Forum on their calendars.

Limited sponsorship opportunities are still available. Visit http://hdrepairforum.com/sponsors or call (281) 819-2332 for more information.

Online registration can be found at: http://hdrepairforum.com/hd-repair-forum-2019/register/

For more information about the conference, visit www.hdrepairforum.com