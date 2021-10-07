Axalta Introduces New High-Performance Urethane DTM Primer

Axalta announced the launch of Imron Industrial high-performance urethane (HPU) direct-to-metal (DTM) primer, an innovative primer to support the agriculture, construction and earthmoving equipment (ACE) market segments. The new technology increases spraying efficiency while providing superior corrosion protection to its substrates.

This technology offers corrosion protection typically observed with epoxy primers as well as providing wet-on-wet topcoat application in as little as five minutes without sacrificing topcoat gloss. In addition, the versatility of the urethane primer uses one common activator for primer and a urethane topcoat, which simplifies the coating process for applicators.

“Our new primer technology increases spraying productivity and improved application efficiency with its ability to use one common activator for primer and topcoat applications,” said Dave Heflin, vice president of General Industrial Americas at Axalta. “Combined with the long-term corrosion protection comparable to an epoxy, Imron Industrial HPU DTM primer showcases the added value and diversification of our Imron Industrial portfolio.”