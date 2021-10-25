Connect with us

BendPak Introduces LITESTIX Hands-Free Light

BendPak has introduced new LITESTIX, a bright, versatile LED work light powered by a rechargeable lithium battery so it’s completely portable.
BendPak has introduced new LITESTIX, a bright, versatile LED work light powered by a rechargeable lithium battery so it’s completely portable.

LITESTIX uses 36 LED bulbs to provide 1,200 lumens of bright light. With high and low brightness settings, LITESTIX can provide up to six hours of continuous use between charges. Since it uses LEDs, the light is energy efficient and stays cool, making it easy to move around the vehicle. Designed for a long life of heavy-duty use, LITESTIX features an impact-resistant polycarbonate housing.

“We’re always looking for ways to help our customers work more efficiently and comfortably,” said Jeff Kritzer, executive vice president of BendPak. “The days of a single lightbulb hanging from the car hood while you work are long gone. LITESTIX is brighter, easier to use and tougher. Plus, its innovative telescoping holder and magnetic swivel mounts mean you can put it where you need it, and it will stay put.”

Sometimes getting the best visibility requires the light to sit on the vehicle, but this is usually awkward and unstable. LITESTIX solves this problem using dual 90-degree swiveling handles equipped with magnetic ends to mount the light tube on any flat or off-angle metallic surface. The lamp’s all-steel telescoping cradle frame can extend from 49.5” to 79.75” in length and can secure to the underside of a vehicle hood, for example, with the help of grabbing hooks attached at both ends of the frame. When used without the cradle frame, LITESTIX can be hung using recessed hooks inside the handles that twist out as needed.

For more information on LITESTIX, stop by the QuickJack/MaxJax booths at the SEMA Show outside in Silver Lots booth no. 81030 or inside the South Hall at booth no. 36133. Or, click here or call (800) 253-2363 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST.

