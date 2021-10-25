Click Here to Read More

LITESTIX uses 36 LED bulbs to provide 1,200 lumens of bright light. With high and low brightness settings, LITESTIX can provide up to six hours of continuous use between charges. Since it uses LEDs, the light is energy efficient and stays cool, making it easy to move around the vehicle. Designed for a long life of heavy-duty use, LITESTIX features an impact-resistant polycarbonate housing.

“We’re always looking for ways to help our customers work more efficiently and comfortably,” said Jeff Kritzer, executive vice president of BendPak. “The days of a single lightbulb hanging from the car hood while you work are long gone. LITESTIX is brighter, easier to use and tougher. Plus, its innovative telescoping holder and magnetic swivel mounts mean you can put it where you need it, and it will stay put.”