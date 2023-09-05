Milwaukee Introduces Next-Gen M18 FUEL Wrenches 

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the next generation of M18 FUEL ½” High Torque Impact Wrenches. Designed for the trades with the power of M18 FUEL technology, these wrenches deliver more power, speed and durability in application while maximizing ergonomics with light and compact designs.

“The next-generation M18 FUEL High Torque Impact Wrenches raise the bar from what is expected out of high torque impact wrenches,” said Eric Rusch, director of product marketing for Milwaukee Tool. “Through research in the field, we saw how users required not only more power but a solution with more versatility and features to improve efficiency. Milwaukee is disrupting the impact wrench industry again as these new wrenches deliver the best combination of power, speed, length and feature set — providing the best high torque impact wrench solutions for our users.”

M18 FUEL 1/2″ High Torque Impact Wrench with Friction Ring

The M18 FUEL ½” High Torque Impact Wrench with Friction Ring provides users with the best combination of power and size to maximize productivity. A PowerState Brushless Motor delivers nut-busting torque up to 1,500 ft.-lbs. with a M18 RedLithium XC5.0 Battery and up to 1,600 ft.-lbs. with Milwaukee’s new M18 RedLithium Forge XC6.0 Battery. With the ability to remove stubborn bolts and nuts, this impact wrench provides professionals with the most power-dense solution, driving maximum productivity on the job. Standing as the lightest and most compact high torque impact wrench on the market, it allows more access in tight spaces and offers increased ease of use in application. With the fastest removal speeds in class, professional users are provided with the best combination of size, torque, and speed.

A complete redesign from the previous generation, the M18 FUEL ½” High Torque Impact Wrench not only provides unmatched size and performance but continues Milwaukee’s focus on increasing durability for professionals. With all new materials, processing and designs across its motor and electronics, this impact wrench delivers the durability required in the shop. A new integrated battery isolation system controls high-frequency vibrations to enable battery movement, preventing damage and ensuring a constant connection between the battery and tool when in use. With new proprietary anvil material for further durability, this wrench meets the demanding power and performance needs of professionals.

M18 FUEL 1/2″ High Torque Impact Wrench with Pin Detent

Delivering the power to complete the toughest applications, the M18 FUEL ½” High Torque Impact Wrench with Pin Detent provides professional users with up to 900 ft.-lbs. of fastening torque and delivers up to 1,100 ft.-lbs. of nut-busting torque when paired with a M18 RedLithium XC5.0 Battery pack. Offering more access in tight spaces, this cordless impact wrench measures at the shortest length in its class to deliver the lightest and most compact solution for users. An integrated battery isolation system ensures a secure connection and controls vibration transmitted to the pack, providing professional users greater durability.

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.