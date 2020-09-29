Milwaukee Introduces New M18 FUEL Compact Impact Wrenches

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the next generation of M18 FUEL Compact Impact Wrenches. Measuring at only 4.8” in length and delivering up to 250 ft.-lbs. of torque, these impact wrenches deliver the performance needed in tight applications where larger impact wrenches cannot fit.

“With the third generation of our M18 FUEL Compact Impact Wrenches, we’ve been able to remove a full inch of length while increasing power, getting users into tighter spaces and eliminating the need to spend time dismantling surrounding components in order to access fasteners,” said Eric Rusch, group product manager for Milwaukee Tool. “This engineering breakthrough will make these the go-to impact wrenches for accessing tight spaces.”

True to all M18 FUEL solutions, the new M18 FUEL Compact Impact Wrenches combine three innovations: the POWERSTATE brushless motor, REDLINK PLUS intelligence and REDLITHIUM battery pack.

The POWERSTATE brushless motor delivers the power to remove stubborn fasteners, while REDLINK PLUS Intelligence ensures maximum performance and protects the tool against overloads, overheating and over-discharge. The M18 REDLITHIUM Battery Pack ensures these tools provide more work per charge and more work over the life of the pack.

The four-mode DRIVE CONTROL offers greater precision with a range of pre-set RPM and IPM levels, selectable from a single button on the tool. By selecting Mode 4 when the tool is in forward, AUTO SHUT-OFF control applies no more than 20 ft.-lbs. of torque for hand-tight fastening applications to prevent overtightening. When the tool is in reverse, Mode 4 delivers Bolt Removal control, which delivers full torque output and then decreases RPMs once the bolt is loosened to prevent fastener drops.

For increased visibility in confined and low-light workspaces, these tools are also designed with tri-LEDs that deliver brighter light with less shadows.

For more information on the full line of Milwaukee products, call (800) 729-3878 or visit milwaukeetool.com.