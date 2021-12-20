 Milwaukee Announces Two New Specialty Grinders
U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic.

Products

Milwaukee Announces Two New Specialty Grinders

Milwaukee Tool has expanded its cordless specialty angle grinder lineup with the new M18 Fuel 5” Flathead Braking Grinders and M18 Fuel 4-1/2″-5” Variable Speed Grinders.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Milwaukee Tool has expanded its cordless specialty angle grinder lineup with the new M18 Fuel 5” Flathead Braking Grinders and M18 Fuel 4-1/2″-5” Variable Speed Grinders, making Milwaukee the only brand with a full grinder lineup on a single battery platform. 

Generating 11 amp corded power, the M18 Fuel 5” Flathead Braking Grinders deliver 8,500 RPM for maximum sustained power and allow users to push the battery-powered grinder harder and longer than ever before. Its low-profile, flathead design provides greater accessibility to tight spaces to complete a cut or grind an edge where a traditional 5” grinder may not be able to reach. 

The M18 Fuel 4-1/2″-5” Variable Speed Grinders generate 11 amp corded power and feature five-speed settings between 3,500 RPM and 8,500 RPM, giving the user greater control by allowing the user to slow down or speed up the accessory during grinding and cutting applications. 

Both grinders feature a RapidStop Brake for enhanced user safety, stopping most wheels in less than two seconds. The grinders are available with either a paddle switch, designed for increased comfort and ease-of-use when operating in various positions, or a slide switch, designed to reduce user fatigue. Tool-free guard adjustments provide faster guard installations and adjustments to keep users productive on the job. 

True to all M18 Fuel solutions*, the new grinders combine three exclusive innovations – the PowerState brushless motor, RedLithium battery pack and RedLink Plus intelligence.  

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.

 

