Milwaukee Announces Two New Specialty Grinders

Milwaukee Tool has expanded its cordless specialty angle grinder lineup with the new M18 Fuel 5” Flathead Braking Grinders and M18 Fuel 4-1/2″-5” Variable Speed Grinders, making Milwaukee the only brand with a full grinder lineup on a single battery platform.

Click Here to Read More

Generating 11 amp corded power, the M18 Fuel 5” Flathead Braking Grinders deliver 8,500 RPM for maximum sustained power and allow users to push the battery-powered grinder harder and longer than ever before. Its low-profile, flathead design provides greater accessibility to tight spaces to complete a cut or grind an edge where a traditional 5” grinder may not be able to reach.

The M18 Fuel 4-1/2″-5” Variable Speed Grinders generate 11 amp corded power and feature five-speed settings between 3,500 RPM and 8,500 RPM, giving the user greater control by allowing the user to slow down or speed up the accessory during grinding and cutting applications.