Milwaukee Announces Two New Specialty Grinders
Milwaukee Tool has expanded its cordless specialty angle grinder lineup with the new M18 Fuel 5” Flathead Braking Grinders and M18 Fuel 4-1/2″-5” Variable Speed Grinders.
Generating 11 amp corded power, the M18 Fuel 5” Flathead Braking Grinders deliver 8,500 RPM for maximum sustained power and allow users to push the battery-powered grinder harder and longer than ever before. Its low-profile, flathead design provides greater accessibility to tight spaces to complete a cut or grind an edge where a traditional 5” grinder may not be able to reach.
The M18 Fuel 4-1/2″-5” Variable Speed Grinders generate 11 amp corded power and feature five-speed settings between 3,500 RPM and 8,500 RPM, giving the user greater control by allowing the user to slow down or speed up the accessory during grinding and cutting applications.
Both grinders feature a RapidStop Brake for enhanced user safety, stopping most wheels in less than two seconds. The grinders are available with either a paddle switch, designed for increased comfort and ease-of-use when operating in various positions, or a slide switch, designed to reduce user fatigue. Tool-free guard adjustments provide faster guard installations and adjustments to keep users productive on the job.
True to all M18 Fuel solutions*, the new grinders combine three exclusive innovations – the PowerState brushless motor, RedLithium battery pack and RedLink Plus intelligence.
For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.