 BendPak Introduces New EV2400SL Electric Vehicle Lift
BendPak Introduces New EV2400SL Electric Vehicle Lift

BendPak Introduces New EV2400SL Electric Vehicle Lift

This push-around, full-rise scissor lift table is designed to make replacing both electric vehicle battery packs and internal combustion powertrain components more efficient.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

BendPak has introduced the EV2400SL EV battery pack and powertrain lifting system.

This push-around, full-rise scissor lift table is designed to make replacing both electric vehicle battery packs and internal combustion powertrain components more efficient. The patent-pending design offers all the benefits of BendPak’s former SL24EVT lifting system with several user-friendly enhancements.

“As electric vehicle sales grow exponentially, OEMs, dealers and independent repair shops are looking for ways to make replacing heavy high-voltage battery packs safer and more efficient,” said Jeff Kritzer, president and CEO of BendPak. “Our EV2400SL eliminates any manual lifting or lowering of the battery pack. And since we know most vehicles on the road will continue to be powered by internal combustion engines well into the future, the EV2400SL also works perfectly as a powertrain lift, providing maximum versatility and return on investment.”

The EV2400SL is compact and portable. Equipped with proprietary zero-throw casters on all four corners, the platform can be moved easily in any direction around the shop. Adjustable screw jacks on each corner provide effortless pitch and roll adjustments for more precise alignment of battery packs, engine and drivetrain assemblies, fuel tanks and more.

With a press of the button on the pendant controller, the EV2400SL elevates to more than six feet in just 18 seconds. It supports 2,400 lbs. on its oversized 40-inch by 60-inch cushioned platform. Rigid tubular steel outrigger supports securely stabilize lifted loads. Sixteen recessed mounting anchors in the platform tabletop accommodate a variety of available specialty lifting brackets for safe handling of engines, transmissions, gas tanks, transaxle assemblies and more. Full-length utility trays provide ample storage for tools and fasteners during all stages of service and battery pack removal. A foot-operated, single-action tandem floor lock functions as a parking brake when the EV2400SL is being loaded or used during battery pack or drivetrain installation. 

The EV2400SL is powered by a maintenance-free, 12-volt, deep-cycle battery featuring proprietary, high-density grid technology precisely engineered to deliver outstanding performance. A fully automatic three-stage battery charger offers connect-and-forget operation to protect against overcharging. An integrated thermal sensor detects ambient temperature and adjusts the 15-amp output to prevent overcharging in hotter areas and undercharging in cold climates. 

For more information on the EV2400SL, click here or call (800) 253-2363 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST. See it in action on YouTube or check it out at SEMA Electrified in booth no. 11268 in the North Hall at the SEMA Show Nov. 1-4, 2022.

