BendPak Introduces Patriot Series American-Made Air Compressors

The new Patriot Series offers efficient, industrial-strength air compressors for any shop or home garage.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

BendPak has introduced the a full line of air compressors made in the U.S.A. The new Patriot Series offers efficient, industrial-strength air compressors for any shop or home garage.

“While the BendPak name is synonymous with commercial-grade car lifts, we have a long history of manufacturing a range of tough, reliable shop equipment,” said Jeff Kritzer, executive vice president of BendPak. “We’re proud to introduce the Patriot Series of air compressors that offer our customers the same high quality and well-thought-out design as BendPak lifts.”

Quiet efficiency is the name of the game with Patriot air compressors. Each unit features an energy-efficient motor and large reciprocating cylinder heads running at slower speeds to provide powerful, cool and energy-efficient compressed air. A rugged half-inch anti-vibration pad keeps noise to a reasonable 75 dB. There’s a Patriot air compressor to meet the needs of virtually any commercial shop or home garage thanks to the available power options, including a choice of 5-, 7.5- or 10-hp motors.

Along with the efficient motor speeds, Patriot Series air compressors keep their cool through the use of body cooling fins, a built-in intercooler and a precision-balanced flywheel with fan blades providing additional forced air cooling for durability and long life.

Patriot air compressors feature rugged, high-quality Manchester tanks that are ASME certified, and cast-iron pump and heads with splash lubrication to withstand heat without warping, unlike aluminum cylinders with pressed-in sleeves. Valve maintenance is easy due to the dependable disc-type valves that are accessible without even having to remove the cylinder head.

To order or learn more about USA-Made Patriot Series air compressors, click here or call (800) 253-2363 Monday through Friday 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

