DeVilbiss Introduces DV1 Clearcoat Spray Gun

Carlisle Fluid Technologies has introduced the DV1 Clearcoat Spray Gun to the DV1 family of DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing products. This clearcoat gun is designed specifically to provide consistency and optimization in spraying the range of leading clearcoats on the market today.

“The DV1 Clearcoat Spray Gun builds on the worldwide success of the DV1 Basecoat Spray Gun, offering a new generation of superior guns for the ultimate finish,” said George Toskey, director, Global Marketing. “The DV1 Clearcoat gun’s innovative features allow painters to push clearcoat atomization to the next level – giving them more comfort and more control, while delivering that glass-like, mirror finish that they love. Painters will experience the reliability, consistency and performance they need to give them confidence in knowing that they can get the job done right the first time.”

The DV1 Clearcoat gun features the all-new DV1-C PLUS Clearcoat Air Cap. This air cap delivers superior high-efficiency performance while spraying industry-leading clearcoats, including high-solid clears, low-to-medium-solid clears and low-VOC (solvent exempt) clears.

The DV1-C PLUS air cap provides a consistent, homogeneous spray pattern that lays the clear flat and allows painters to easily wet up a surface while minimizing runs and sags on vertical panels. By evenly distributing fine, uniformly sized paint particles, the air cap visibly demonstrates its superior performance with a flawless finish.

The DV1 Clearcoat also includes an all-new fluid tip optimized for global clearcoat applications, which will increase fluid flow while stabilizing air flow, minimizing material usage and providing significant paint savings.

With a new black matte finish, the DV1 Clearcoat boasts a better grip for easy handling, ensuring maximum comfort on the job while providing more power for higher productivity.

The DV1 Clearcoat Spray Gun kit, available in North America, includes the DV1 Clearcoat Spray Gun with the an integrated DGi Pro Pod Digital Gauge, a 1.2 mm tip and the DV1 C-PLUS Clearcoat Air Cap, as well as a 1.3 mm and 1.4 mm tip, a DPC-43 DeKups Adapter and a tool kit.

For more information about the DV1 Clearcoat Spray Gun and to see it in use, visit www.devilbissdv1.com.

