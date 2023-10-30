Dynabrade Introduces New Geared Dual-Action Electric Polisher

Dynabrade, Inc. has introduced a new geared dual-action polisher, a new electric tool that is part of the Renny Doyle Signature Series. Renny Doyle is a master-level detailer within the automotive industry who is also known as the official detailer of Air Force One.

The Renny Doyle Series Polisher features a lightweight, low-profile design precision-balanced to deliver superior power. The tool is ideal for use with both 5” and 6” diameter pads. The ergonomically designed extended handle allows for increased operation comfort during use. A single-action lock trigger eliminates accidental start-up of the tool, and a rubberized grip reduces tool vibration. The electric motor features a 20’ swivel cord for easy extended reach during operation.

The polisher is 1,000 watts and operates at a variable speed of 150 to 350 orbits per minute with a 6.8 mm orbit. Use the slow speed to cut, and use the higher speed to polish. Cut and polish to bring out professional finishes on a variety of surfaces. It is ideal for removing oxidation and for correcting imperfections.

Dynabrade has been supplying quality industrial abrasive power tools and accessories to industries worldwide for over 55 years. For more information, click here or (716) 631-0100.