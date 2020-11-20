Eurovac Introduces Boxair Fume Extractor

Weld fumes can cause adverse health problems such as nausea, dizziness or eye, nose and throat irritation from short-term exposure or cancer and nervous system or kidney damage if exposure is prolonged.

To keep worker safe from weld fumes, Eurovac has introduced the “Boxair” fume extractor, which is a perfect option for facilities that require a continuous-duty fume extraction system.

With superior filtration, this units generates 600 CFM with its powerful 1-hp fan. The eliminator comes standard with an initial spark arrestor and secondary cartridge filter. Optional HEPA filtration can be added.

For more information, call (800) 265-3878 or email [email protected].