 EVgo, GM Open 1,000th DC Fast-Charging Stall

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
EV Bizz

EVgo, GM Open 1,000th DC Fast-Charging Stall

The collaboration will lead to the development and installation of 3,250 DC fast charging stalls in major metro markets.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

EVgo Inc., supplier of public fast-charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), and General Motors (GM) have surpassed 1,000 fast charging stalls as part of their longstanding collaboration to expand fast charging infrastructure, the companies say.

Related Articles

First announced in 2020, and expanded upon in 2021, the collaboration will lead to the development and installation of 3,250 DC fast charging stalls in major metro markets.

To date, EVgo and GM have opened fast charging stalls across nearly 230 locations in 39 markets covering 27 states, with the majority featuring high-power 350kW fast charging. EVgo and GM say they are working together to broaden access to public charging where EV drivers already spend time, such as grocery stores, retail centers and city centers, while also serving the need for customers who are unable to charge at home or work, such as renters and those living in multifamily dwellings.

“The availability of fast charging infrastructure is key to widespread EV adoption and consumer confidence in all-electric transportation. That is why we’re working with GM to build convenient and reliable fast charging stations across the country to serve current and future EV drivers,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO at EVgo. “Today, we’ve hit a major milestone in our joint efforts to electrify the transportation sector and we look forward to further expanding our charging footprint with GM in the coming years to realize our vision of Electric for All.”

EVgo is one of GM’s preferred EV charge point operators within its holistic Ultium Charge 360 initiative, the company says. Beyond collaborating to expand public charging access, EVgo and GM say they are also working together to further improve reliability and enhance customer experience through a comprehensive action-oriented plan, including enhanced health checks across the network and customer education through GM’s dealer network to help new EV buyers navigate public charging for the first time. The companies also helped to launch Plug and Charge in 2022, a feature that allows drivers to start a session simply by plugging in, no additional payment authentication needed.

“As GM advances its vision of an all-electric future, it’s imperative we expand public charging infrastructure to complement the rapid expansion of our breakthrough EV portfolio. Together, these two efforts are making ‘EVs for everybody’ a reality,” says Hoss Hassani, vice president of charging and energy for GM. “This milestone with EVgo underscores our commitment to supporting more customers as they switch to an EV lifestyle, by expanding access to convenient charging everywhere.”

You May Also Like

News

BSB Executive of Year: It’s Not Too Late to Nominate!

Nominate by Aug. 31, 2023 and perhaps you or a coworker will be recognized at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Night.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

What better way to finish off your year by being recognized in front of hundreds of your peers at the star-studded Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Night at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas on Oct. 31, 2023?

That's exactly what could happen if you're named the 2023 BodyShop Executive of the Year! This year's award is sponsored by Opus IVS.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
ASE Vouchers Now Available for EV Testing

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has made vouchers available for EV certification testing.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Seven Automakers Unite to Create EV Charging Network

The joint venture aims to become the leading network of reliable high-powered charging stations in North America.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Lucid Collision Repair with Jake Rodenroth

Micki Woods interviews Jake Rodenroth of Lucid Motors on what differentiates the automaker’s repair program from others.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Domino’s Pizza Adds to Electric Vehicle Fleet

Domino’s Pizza announced that more than 1,100 custom-branded 2023 Chevy Bolt EVs will be on the ground and in use at select franchise and corporate stores by the end of the year.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

CIF Announces Copart as Repeat Annual Donor

The Collision Industry Foundation announced that Copart has joined the CIF Annual Donor Program at the 1st Responder tier.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Expands in Florida

Crash Champions announced that it has expanded its Florida footprint with the acquisition of Ideal Auto Collision.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Recent news in the MSO and consolidator world.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers