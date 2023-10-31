 GFS Unveils Booth Connect Remote Monitoring System

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

GFS Unveils Booth Connect Remote Monitoring System

Booth Connect provides remote access and monitoring for paint booths from the convenience of a computer, tablet or smartphone.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) has introduced Booth Connect, patent-pending technology that provides remote access and monitoring for paint booths from the convenience of a computer, tablet or smartphone — enabling auto body shops to attain real-time visibility into their filter loading, production levels and paint booth usage data.

Related Articles

With Booth Connect, painters, paint shop managers, owners and corporate decision makers can view reports and track booth performance, from anywhere and at any time. On-demand insight into booth cycles, filter loading and power usage trends allows shops to build a portfolio-level dashboard and KPIs, while offering the knowledge they need to keep their business — and equipment — running at peak performance. 

Designed to integrate seamlessly with paint booths produced by GFS or any other major paint booth manufacturer, Booth Connect features online dashboards that consolidate information from individual paint booths all the way up to a company’s entire booth portfolio, with all booth data stored securely in the cloud. Booth Connect’s operational insights help drive production efficiency by providing real-time information on cycle counts, energy usage and other helpful measurements to empower management teams to track, monitor and ultimately improve shop efficiency and output.

By consistently monitoring filter loading, shops can easily pinpoint the right time to change their paint booths’ filters — eliminating unnecessary downtime and potential damage to a booth’s ductwork or fans caused by delayed maintenance. Booth Connect also automatically logs filter changes, so shops no longer need to manually log and store filter test sheets to stay in compliance with the EPA’s 6H rule. In addition, Booth Connect can send notifications if a paint booth enters an alarmed state or loses connectivity, potentially protecting a business’ assets.

Visit GFS booth no. 31067 at the SEMA Show Oct. 3-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas to see Booth Connect in person. Stop by for a live demo of Booth Connect and explore its numerous features, while seeing the unit in action. GFS sales representatives will be on hand to answer any questions you may have about Booth Connect and discuss how Booth Connect can help shops better monitor booth pressure, filter loading and burner information.

For more information, visit globalfinishing.com.

You May Also Like

Products

SUN Collision Launches Repair Package Solution at SEMA

The Repair Package solution is designed to streamline blueprinting processes, enabling fast and accurate estimates.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

SUN Collision, a leader in collision and mechanical repair information, has announced the launch of a revolutionary Repair Package solution designed to streamline blueprinting processes, enabling fast and accurate estimates. The cutting-edge feature will be showcased in the Snap-on booth (no. 32017) at the SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
DeVilbiss Introduces Gambler Limited Edition Gun

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing has introduced the new Gambler Limited Edition DV1 Gun exclusively for the SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Snap-on Tools Announces Socket to Breast Cancer Tool Sets

Snap-on is recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness month with “Socket to Breast Cancer” limited-edition tool sets.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Dent Fix Introduces MAXI EX Steel Dent Repair Station

This ergonomic steel panel repair tool saves technicians from bending over or kneeling when doing repairs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Hunter Introduces Hawkeye XL Alignment System

Hunter’s new Hawkeye XL alignment system is designed for maximum speed, durability and ease of use for a wide range of commercial vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Matco Introduces New 1/2″ Pneumatic Impact Wrenches

With 1,700 ft. lbs. of breakaway torque, the REX MT3779 ½” pneumatic impact wrench allows the user to conquer tough automotive jobs with pure power.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
DeVilbiss Introduces Two New Limited Edition Spray Guns

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing announced it has introduced two new limited edition DV1 guns, in Old School or New School styling.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Snap-on Announces New Software Release

New coverage and features give technicians the opportunity to perform smarter fixes that lead to complete repairs and satisfied customers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Matco Introduces New Maximus Plus Scan Tool

Maximus Plus is a game-changing automotive diagnostics scan tool designed with your budget in mind.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers