HD Repair Forum Opens Registration for 2023 Collision Conference

The HD Repair Forum announced that registration is now open for its two-day collision conference set for April 18-19, 2023 at the historic Hilton in downtown Fort Worth, Texas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Members of the heavy-duty and medium-duty collision repair industry will travel from all parts of North America to hear the latest information on collision industry trends and how technology is redefining the industry.

The conference will follow a similar format as in years past, with presentations and panel discussions involving OEMs, repair experts, insurers and other collision industry leaders. Unique to the event is a diverse set of focused learning tracks, providing more in-depth information on topics that address the industry’s repair demands and business growth opportunities.

Similar to previous conferences, the advisory board plays a critical role in developing the agenda, speakers and content.

“I’ve been attending the HD Repair Forum since its inception in 2018,” said Rodney Rowland, body shop manager at Lakeside Trucks in Wisconsin. “It has become the place for the leaders in the industry to gather to share knowledge, identify trends and drive improvement for the entire industry.”

The HD Repair Forum is the only collision-focused event for heavy-duty and medium-duty repairers, making it a
must-attend event for collision shop owners, managers, lead technicians and estimators. These stakeholders and
other industry partners, including executives from OEMs, insurance and appraisal companies, will also not want to
miss this exclusive, once-a-year, in-person opportunity to gather information, network with peers and business
partners, and better equip their business for the challenges experienced by everyone in the market.

Early registration discounts and group hotel rates are available for a limited time. For registration and more information, click here.

Companies and organizations interested in sponsoring the industry’s only collision-focused event should email Brian Nessen at [email protected] or Jennie Lepore at [email protected].

