HD Repair Forum to Hold Fall Conference

Click Here to Read More

Topics such as repairing electric vehicles, technician and staffing shortages, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) will be some of the many highlights of the only event solely dedicated to the heavy duty collision repair industry.

This is the second time the HD Repair Forum will hold their conference in conjunction with TMC. The first time was in the fall of 2021, and the results and feedback from industry stakeholders were overwhelmingly positive.

“It gave supporters of both events an opportunity to network with other industry leaders and learn more about the challenges and opportunities to drive positive change,” said Ray Chatfield, owner of Truck Collision Services in Michigan.