INDASA Introduces Rhynogrip Mesh Line

The new Rhynogrip Mesh Line is an open mesh structure abrasive set to redefine the sanding experience by maximizing productivity and eliminating dust.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The INDASA Group has introduced the new Rhynogrip Mesh Line abrasive range. This new open mesh structure abrasive is set to redefine the sanding experience by maximizing productivity and virtually eliminating dust, offering a leap forward in user efficiency.

The Rhynogrip Mesh Line’s electrostatic coating provides an extra layer of resilience, ensuring that the abrasive maintains its performance even under the most demanding conditions. This innovative coating combines with a mineral grain to extend abrasives’ working life, enable it to cut faster and longer.

The open mesh structure prevents clogging, extending the life of the abrasive and reducing the need for frequent replacements, resulting in considerable time and cost savings. Secondly, the enhanced extraction system keeps dust contaminants out, ensuring a cleaner working environment, making it safer and more efficient for the operator.

Available in a concise range of discs and strips suited for both machine and hand sanding applications, Mesh Line is ideal across a wide range of industries like decorative, woodworking, automotive refinishing, metalworking and more.

“Adding a mesh abrasive to our product portfolio is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-performing systems,” said Andrew Tindall, group commercial director for INDASA. “We’re not only expanding our abrasives range but solidifying our position as a provider of cutting-edge solutions using different abrasive technologies.”

For more information, contact your local INDASA distributor, visit indasa-abrasives.com, email [email protected] or call (800) 326-5909.

